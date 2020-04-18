The wives of four French COVID-19 infected nationals who have recently recovered expressed their gratitude to the Cambodian medical doctors at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital for their kindness and care for their husbands.

“Hello, Dr. Sourn, sorry to say thank just now. We are at Seoul Airport and we have some time ahead of us. All 4 of us, thank you very much for taking care of our husbands,” wrote the wives in a joint message.

“You are surrounded by a wonderful team. We can only express praise for the care they have been given. The doctors and nurses are extremely kind. We can only congratulate them. Another thousand THANKS to all of you. We will never forget you. Jean Marie, Jeannine Heitzler, and Jacques and Angele Deremière,” they added.

As of 07:00 am on April 18, 2020, Cambodia has recorded in total 122 COVID-19 confirmed cases, including 51 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Americans, 2 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and 1 Belgian.

Of them, 103, or 84.43 percent of the total cases, have been successfully cured and have been discharged from the hospital. There are one Chinese, 5 British, 2 Americans, one Belgian, 37 French, one Canadian, 12 Malaysians, 2 Indonesians, and 42 Cambodians.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has now hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

AKP