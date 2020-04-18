Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health announced on April 18, 2020, that 5 more COVID-19 patients have recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 103. No new cases have been discovered for the 5th consecutive day.

19 people remain in hospital.

The latest recoveries were:

* Two Americans and one British from the Viking Cruise Journey in Kampong Cham.

*A 49-year-old Canadian man who works at an international school in Koh Pich.

* A 38-year-old Cambodian man from Battambang province.

A total of 122 cases have been recorded since the outbreak began, with no reported deaths.