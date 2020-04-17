FEATURED Health Latest 

Chinese Workman Killed In Siem Reap

Siem Reap: On April 16, 2020, a Chinese man was killed on National Road No 6 Teuk Thla Village, Sangkat Teuk Vil, Siem Reap.

Lieutenant General Tep Mae Sen, Inspector General of the Puok District Police Inspectorate, said the victim was a male named LIU XUEHUA, 40, a Chinese road worker staying in Puok district, Siem Reap province.

A translator said the victim was crushed by a construction machine and died while being taken to the hospital for treatment.

The body was taken to Phnom Penh’s Teuk Thla pagoda to await the decision of the family and the embassy. POST NEWS

