Phnom Penh: A Chinese man suspected of being on drugs climbed a pole along Russian Federation highway in front of Phnom Penh International Airport.

The unidentified Chinese man scaled the pole, which is about 20 meters high.

According to information from people traveling along the road, the Chinese man had climbed about 11 meters high, and they contacted the authorities for immediate intervention. Police arrived at the scene with a Chinese-speaking Cambodian woman.



When the authorities and the above woman shouted down for a while, the Chinese man came down.

After the incident, the post police contacted immigration police. POST NEWS