Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport has announced on April 17, 2020, that an extension of the closure of all public and private schools, universities and teacher training institutions across the country is to be made.

The notice comes after advice from the Ministry of Health as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19.

All schools in Cambodia have been closed since March 16 . Schools in Siem Reap were closed on March 7.

Students are asked to study online, and parents asked to encourage their learning.

The situation will be reviewed again at a later date.