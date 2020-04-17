Agriculture Crime FEATURED Latest 

2000 m2 Cannabis Plantation Found In Kirivong

Takeo: Police in Takeo province searched and destroyed a cannabis crop. No arrests were made.

The operation took place in Kirivong district (*the notorious ‘Green Triangle’ of Cambodia) on April 16, 2020.

A total of five cannabis sites on an area of ​​1,975 square meters were destroyed, along with water storage tanks.

After the destruction of the marijuana plantation, the task force is searching for the owner of the above site to bring legal action. Forces have been able to disseminate information to the village chief and inform the local people they should not keep growing marijuana because it is illegal. KPT

