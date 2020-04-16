No New Cases, Two Frenchmen Recover
PHNOM PENH: The Ministry of Health announcement on April 16 said there have been no new cases of COVID-19 discovered (4th day in a row). 98 people have now made full recoveries.
24 people are still being treated.
The recovered patients are an 80-year-old French man who was first placed in a Sihanoukville hotel and later admitted to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital and a 61-year-old French man who was living in Phnom Penh’s Tuol Tumpoung district.
122 cases have been detected since the outbreak began. There have been no recorded deaths.