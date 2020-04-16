Kandal province: At 8:10 pm on April 15, 2020, a police officer from Bakheng police station killed his brother-in-law in Koh Okna, Chong Island Village, Oknha Tey Commune, Khsach Kandal District.

The victim was identified as Mao Bun Heng, a 28-year-old male. The shooter was named as Ta Moran/ Sen Runran, a police officer at Bakheng police station in Chroy Chang Va, Phnom Penh.

According to witnesses at the scene, the suspect had argued with his wife, and threatened her with his pistol. The victim came out and told him to put away the gun and was shot once in the neck. After the shooting, the suspect

escaped on a motorcycle.

After the incident, Brigadier General Chhoeun Sopheak, the Kandal Provincial Police Chief, inspected the scene and began a search for the suspect. KOHSANTEPHEAP