Phnom Penh: A electrical wire fire broke out at about 11am on April 16, 2020 near Boeung Keng Kang High School, Street 71 in Boeng Keng Kang I, Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

People who lived near the scene said they saw smoke and flames coming from the electric pole. They took around20 fire extinguishers, but as the fire continued to intensify, they reported to local authorities. Two trucks and firefighters intervened with water cannons to extinguish the flames. PPR