Handcuffed Man Crosses Into Koh Kong

Koh Kong : On April 15, 2020, Mondul Seima district police found a man walking through the jungle from Thailand’s Trat province to Cambodia’s Koh Kong province. The man was in handcuffs and also wounded.

The man was a 34 year old, Cambodian from Kampong Thom Province, currently living in Prey Svay village, Chrey Khmum commune, Kandieng district, Prey Veng province.

How or why he was walking across the border in handcuffs in unclear, but district police managed to free him. AREY

