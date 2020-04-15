Preah Sihanouk Province: Oknha Tea Vichet sent 3 speed boats to rescue a tourist boat that got into difficulties off Snake Island (Koh Puos) And Disk Island (Koh Thas). There were ten people on board, including eight Chinese passengers and two crew, who were rescued and taken back to land.

According to the driver of the boat, heavy rain and wind caused high waves that damaged the engine and swamped the boat.

He immediately contacted Oknha Vichet, who sent the boats to the rescue.

SOURCE: HUY BUNLENG