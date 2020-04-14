Sihanoukville: It has been reported that a 13-year-old girl named Hun Menghor went missing and is presumed drowned off the coast of Otres around 5 pm this evening.

After the incident, authorities and rescuers, as well as relatives, searched in the sea. Oknha Teha Vichet told PNN that he had also sent two high-speed vessels to assist in the search for the girl.

According to relatives, the girl was a student at O2 School in Sihanoukville. Before disappearing, the girl went to the rescue of another child who was in danger of drowning on an air bag (*an inflatable?).

SOURCE: HUY BUNLENG