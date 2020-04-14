Phnom Penh: An Indian man, unidentified, took a transgender woman home. After their business was completed, the Indian claimed $3250 was missing, and he called the authorities. She was taken to the police administration for questioning.

According to eyewitnesses, the Indian man was drunk before the incident, and saw the transgender person, aged 28, standing on a river bank, who agreed to go with him for $5. They went inside New Delhi Indian restaurant (Sisowath) for almost 1 hour.

The Indian began making a scene, saying that the money had been stolen, and immediately local authorities came down to the scene to arrest the transgender for questioning at the police station of Central Market 1. The Indian filed a complaint with the same police force. KOHSANTEPHEAP