Phnom Penh: Police from Phnom Penh’s Office of Immigration Investigation and Procedure arrested a foreigner on April 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm.

SEENA DARVISHI, a 30-year-old male, with a Canadian passport was caught by Chamkar Morn police on April 9 in possession of illegal drugs at the Casa le Meridian Condo, in Room B1901, on the 19th Floor, in Tonle Bassac, police said. (*This is the same building and floor that a young woman jumped from that same day)

The Bureau of Investigation then questioned him and found he last entered on February 22, 2020 (visa valid until August 24, 2020) through PPIA.

He was then sent to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital for a COVID-19 test. Currently, the Bureau is questioning him and continuing the legal process.

* A man with the same name and age was previously wanted in Canada for firearms offences.