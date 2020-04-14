FEATURED Health Latest 

8 Chinese And Driver Quarantined In Koh Kong

cne118 Views 0 Comments

Koh Kong: Eight Chinese nationals and a Cambodian man who arrived on a flight from Hubei, China to Cambodia, were detained for COVID-19 screening.

According to the provincial emergency response team, they cooperated with provincial authorities and the Tatai Hydropower Company at approximately 22:00 on April 13, 2020, to find the Chinese men and their Cambodian driver after they arrived Phnom Penh International Airport on Wednesday. 13 April 2020, and departed immediately for Tatai Hydropower Company in Koh Kong by car.

According to the Emergency Response Team of the Communicable Diseases Department of Koh Kong province, eight Chinese nationals and the driver were found and have been isolated for testing.

The issue has been widely criticized by the authorities, who say they did not comply with regulations which have banned traffic from one province to another. KPT

You May Also Like

Cambodia Earns $11.6 m From Carbon Credit Sales

cne0

Chinese Gambling Ring Busted In Siem Reap

cne0

Old Chinese Man Dies In Happiness

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *