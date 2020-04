Angkor Park: On the night of April 12, 2020 until the morning of April 13, 2020, a storm brought strong wind and a downpour of rain across the country.

The storm caused damage to property across Cambodia, and knocked down a centuries-old tree that was growing on the temple of Ta Prohm in Angkor Archeological  Park. KNONGSROK

*It is not clear how many trees were blown down, but appears to be 2 or 3.