Phnom Penh: NagaWorld chief human resources officer Hein Dames has confirmed that a 50-year-old Canadian-Chinese man infected with COVID-19 is not an employee of N***W***d, as some news reports indicate.

“We would like to confirm that our company does not have an infected staff (member) and that it is (not) a N*** employee,” he said. “We have had regular check-ups since January, and this measure, we think, is sufficient to check who has the symptoms when entering the company. We have reviewed our data, including our business partners and contractors, and claim that N*** W**** does not have staff infected with COVID-19. ”

It is worth noting that this morning, the Ministry of Health in its press release revealed that a 50-year-old Canadian man who was infected with COVID-19, along with his Vietnamese wife was working in a casino in Phnom Penh. Some media outlets have speculated that they are employees of N*** W****. KBN

*Also worth noting that a PP casino have previously denied reports about a totally-not-an-employee being caught with a large amount of drugs, previously reported here and edited here.