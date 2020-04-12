Phnom Penh: A group of suspects left a drink shop and fired gunshots at 11 pm on Saturday, April 11, 2020 on Street 156, less than 150 meters from the administrative police headquarters of Sangkat Teuk Laak II, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

Sources said that before the incident, a group of suspects had been sitting around the shop. As soon as the suspect came out of the store, he pulled out a gun and fired several shots, causing panic. Fortunately no one was injured.

The men immediately fled the scene.

After the incident, local authorities arrived at the scene and collected bullet casings and asked the shop owner to identify the suspect.