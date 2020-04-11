Kampong Chhnang: Schneitec Renewable’s 60-megawatt solar power plant in Kampong Chhang province has been completed and has been successfully connected to the grid according to reports.

It was announced on April 11 that the 60 MW solar power station in Krakor was officially put into operation and connected to the State Grid on the 10th.

The solar power station was built by Schneitec Renewable Co., Ltd.

Since the beginning of the electricity shortage in Cambodia last March, the government has successively approved a number of energy investments, including the construction of solar power stations in many parts of the country. The government has also increased energy imports from neighboring countries.

The government encourages private companies to invest in the development of renewable energy, especially solar energy, which has become a priority development target because it takes less time to build solar power stations.

According to Cambodia’s energy development plan, by the end of 2020, 12% of the electricity delivered to the national grid will come from solar power.