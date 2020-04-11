Phnom Penh: A foreigner committed suicide by stabbing himself on April 11, 2020 at 9:30 pm in a rented apartment on Street 390 in BKK 3.

Authorities say a 43-year-old male, French national (*not yet identified, but told his name may be Marc) ran a business named as Not So Far bar (* appears to be on Street 174) .

A police investigation concluded the victim died by killing himself with three stab wounds to his chest.

The body has been taken to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital and will be handed over to the representative of the French Embassy in Cambodia.