COVID-19: One New Case, Three Recoveries

Phnom Penh: On April 11, 2020 The Ministry of Health announced that there has been 1 new case and 3 more people have recovered from COVID-19 after treatment.

A 31-year-old Chinese woman, who was tested positive for the virus, was hospitalized at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital. The woman was temporarily staying at Street 352, Boeng Keng Kang I, Phnom Penh, as a tourist and friend of a 30-year-old Chinese woman who was diagnosed with on April 8, 2020 in Phnom Penh.

Recoveries:

* A 48-year-old female French tourist, recovered after two negative test results and is now in a separate room of a hotel in Sihanoukville waiting for a return flight to France.

* A 36-year-old Cambodian man in Daun Tok village, Kampot commune, Kampot town, has recovered with two negative test results. The man, who is close to a group of religious pilgrims in Malaysia, was a chef, who had been accompanying missionaries in Koh Kong and hospitalized in Koh Kong province.

* A 62-year-old Cambodian man in Phnom Penh who traveled from France and after two negative COVID-19 tests is allowed out of Chak Angre health center.

The new case brings the total detected to 120, with 75 full recoveries and no recorded deaths.

