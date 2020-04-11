Phnom Penh: The Counter-Counterfeit Products Commission cracked down on imported products and illegal distribution in Sen Sok district, Sen Sok district on 9 April 2020, accompanied by Phnom Penh Municipal Court, relevant competent authorities, district health officials and Camcontrol officials of the Ministry of Commerce.

The inspection uncovered a total of more than 2,000 cases of illegal products equivalent to approximately 13 tons (disinfectants, cosmetics, shampoos, etc).

After inspecting these products, the authorities reviewed and concluded that the above import, storage and distribution sites did not comply with the following requirements:

1. No valid trademark.

2. These products do not have registration or registration number from the Ministry of Health.

3. No license to operate cosmetics importation from Ministry of Health.

4. No Certificate of Product Quality from Ministry.

5. These products may have poor quality that can affect skin health.

6. No certification to sell products on the market.

7. Advertised these products on Facebook without asking permission from the Ministry of Health.

After reviewing the above conclusions, the authorities decided to temporarily suspend the business and the products were retained at the and confiscated for testing and further proceedings.

In the meantime, commission urges the public to participate and provide information about distribution sites or distributors of counterfeit and illegal goods that jeopardize the health and safety of society via telephone number 081 999 808 or social media Facebook Page “The Committee Counterfeit Products” All information reported is confidential.

More photos: PPR