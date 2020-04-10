The following message was posted by the US Embassy, Phnom Penh:

According to an April 9 official statement, the Government of Cambodia has implemented restrictions on all forms of travel between districts and provinces, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 disease, effective at midnight tonight, Thursday April 9.

The statement specifies that these restrictions–with very limited exemptions for certain authorized workers, commerce, services, and emergency medical care–will remain in effect for one week until midnight, Thursday April 16. It is possible that the government will deploy security personnel and assets to enforce these travel restrictions.

If you require travel from provinces to catch an international flight home, we recommend you do so before the restrictions take effect. If you require intra-provincial movement during the one-week period of restrictions for such international travel home, we recommend you contact the U.S. Embassy emergency number (tel: +855-23-728-000) so our consular section can work with appropriate Cambodian government authorities to help facilitate your movement.

Unless you plan to board a departing international flight, we strongly recommend that you avoid movements until the travel ban is lifted.