Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health announced this morning that 1 new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed, bringing the total number to 119 since the outbreak began.

The patient is a 34-year-old Vietnamese woman living in a condo on Koh Pich. She is currently undergoing treatment at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

The Ministry of Health pointed out that there were 4 more patients who fully recovered and discharged from hospital. The patients were 3 Cambodians and 1 Malaysian.

As of the morning of the 10th, Cambodia had a total of 119 confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and a total of 72 cured cases. There have been no recorded deaths.