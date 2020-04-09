Stung Treng: Two men went to pick fruit in the mountains when they were attacked by a female bear, causing severe injuries.

The incident took place on the afternoon of April 7, 2020, in Siem Pang district.

The first victim was a 22-year-old male farmer, and the second, a 29-year-old male farmer. Both live in the nearby village.

The victim’s family said that prior to the incident, the two victims had been picking fruit in the foot of Mount Ramar, which is about three kilometers away from the village. While searching they came across a large female bear (*maybe looking for or protecting her cubs?). After attacking the men, the bear went off into the jungle.

After the incident, they were sent to the commune health center, but they were seriously injured and taken to Siem Reap Referral Hospital.

(*For a bit of a giggle, click to SOURCE to see what KBN think a Cambodian bear looks like)

