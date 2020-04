Phnom Penh: A shooting incident happened at 7 pm on April 8, 2020 along Street 199 in Toul Svay Prey 1 commune, Boeng Keng Kang district, Phnom Penh.

Two suspects used pistols fired from their waist and hit a man, who was injured.

He was taken to Khmer-Soviet hospital, and the suspects fled on a motorbike. Law enforcement went to inspect the scene

The suspects hunted down and prosecuted. AREY