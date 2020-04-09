FEATURED Health Latest 

New Case, A Relapse, French And Briton Recover

cne139 Views 0 Comments , , , , ,

Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health announced this morning that there was 1 new case of COVID-19, bringing the total detected to 118.

The patient is a 30-year-old Chinese woman who had direct contact with a Chinese man and his Vietnamese girlfriend. The man was diagnosed in China after leaving Cambodia and his girlfriend who was tested in Bavet.

On the April 3, a Chinese man was diagnosed with new coronary pneumonia after he entered China from Cambodia. So far, 4 close contacts have been diagnosed .

On the 6th, the patient’s Vietnamese girlfriend was diagnosed, and on the 7th, a Cambodian couple was diagnosed with the infection.

A 40-year-old Cambodian man living in Phnom Penh’s Russey Keo district also retested with positive results after 15 days of recovery. He was then admitted to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

Six more people have recovered and been released from hospital:

A 79-year-old British woman from the Viking Cruise ship. After 2 negative tests eave the hospital to return to England.

* Two French men, aged 62 and 63, who were French tourists in Preah Sihanouk province. They are being kept in a hotel in Sihanoukville to wait for flights back to France.

* Three French women: 63, 59 and 67 year, tourists who are also waiting to return to France.

As of the morning of the 9th, a total of 68 people have fully recovered, with 50 receiving treatment. 1 person has relapsed. No deaths have been recorded.

You May Also Like

17 Cambodian Children Rescued In Phuket

cne0

Vietnamese Women Held In Pailin Sex Trafficking Case

cne0

New Water Treatment Plant For Kep

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *