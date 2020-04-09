Phnom Penh: A man suspected of drunken driving smashed into a kindergarten wall.

The incident occurred at 11 pm on April 8, 2020, in front of the International Kindergarten along 287th/558th Streets in Boeng Kak 1, Khan Toul Kork.

According to sources from the scene, a man was drunk before driving a silver FORD ECOSPORT vehicle, 2BE-9607, traveling southbound on 287 very quickly.

The driver lost control and hit the wall, causing extensive damage. He immediately got out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

After the incident, local authorities arrived to inspect and towed the vehicle to be kept at the Toul Kork Police Inspectorate to await the owners to come to a legal resolution.