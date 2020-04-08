PHNOM PENH – A woman has died after being taken to hospital following what is thought to be a phone snatch robbery on April 07, 2020 at about 8:20 pm in Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang 3, Phnom Penh.

The victim was named as Liv Lai Hui, 23, was from Kampong Thom.

Two unidentified male suspects, about 20 years old, were riding a black Honda dream behind the victim along 310, and attempted to snatch her phone. She fell from her motorcycle and was sent to Calmette Hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Her body was handed over to the family for a ceremony at Toul Sangke Pagoda in Sangkat Toul Sangke, Khan Russey Keo. POST NEWS