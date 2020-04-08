PHNOM PENH: The Ministry of Health has confirmed two more new COVID-19 cases, raising the total cases to 117 on the morning of 8 April 2020.

The two cases come from a married Cambodia couple aged 45 and 47 and are being treated at Chak Angre Kandal Health Center. The husband is believed to have come in contact with a Chinese man who was reported HERE to have been tested positive after landing on a flight from Cambodia to China.

Five more people have also fully recovered from the virus:

Two 63-year-old and 67-year Frenchmen been treated in Sihanoukville. They have been placed in separate rooms in a hotel to wait for the flight to their home country.

A 36-year-old Cambodian man from Phnom Penh, who was returning from Japan, received two negative tests and was allowed to leave Chak Angre health center.

* A 37-year-old Cambodian woman in Phnom Penh, a returnee from France with received two negative tests in Chak Angre health center.

* A 28-year-old Cambodian man in Phnom Penh (a businessman living in Poipet) has also recovered with two negative tests, and has been allowed out of Chak Angre health center.

63 people have now recovered and 54 are being treated. There have been no reported deaths.