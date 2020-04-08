Phnom Penh: On Wednesday April 8, 2020, HE Gen Kiet Chantharith, Director General of the Immigration Department received the representative of the Philippine Embassy, ​​Mr. JOEL ROCES, for a courtesy call.

During the meeting, Mr. JOEL ROCES asked the Cambodian side to allow three Filipinos staying on the visa (two women and one baby) to leave Cambodia without a fine (*visa overstay??) with 180 other Filipinos on a special plane that the Philippine government is planning to send on April 15.

His Excellency the General agreed to facilitate the Filipino to leave Cambodia but required the Philippines side to provide all the relevant documents to the General Department, which the Philippines representative promised to deliver the documents before next Monday. SOURCE