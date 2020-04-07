Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on April 7, 2020 issued the weather forecast for April 8 to 14, 2020.

The ministry said a low pressure valley has had an impact on Cambodia, and temperatures will likely decrease slightly, with the maximum temperature being 32-37 ° C.



The central provinces and plains will have a minimum temperature of 25-27 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 34-37 degrees Celsius, with moderate rainfall, with parts seeing heavier rain.

For the provinces of the Northeast, the minimum temperature is 22-24 ° C and the maximum temperature is 32-34 ° C, and some areas will see low to moderate rainfall.

For coastal provinces, the minimum temperature is 25-27 ° C and the maximum temperature is 33-35 ° C and there will be less rainfall.

The ministry also called on the residents to remain alert for thunderstorms.

WEATHER MAPS