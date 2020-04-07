Phnom Penh: A police officer shot his wife and daughter in Sen Sok district.

The shooting happened at approximately 8:10 pm on 6 April 2020 along Street 1986, Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok.

The gunman was identified as Chan Bora, a police officer in Sen Sok district.

The victim was either traveling from or to her sister’s house in Stung Meanchey district and appears to have parked outside a cake shop. The man, reported to be her ex-husband, came behind the car on a motorbike a fired into the vehicle, hitting the woman and her daughter. The gunman then escaped.

The victims were taken to Calmette Hospital, where the woman later died of her injuries. The daughter is in a serious condition.

Police are now hunting for the suspect. KBN

UPDATE:

Police in Sen Sok district cooperated with the Kandal provincial police to search for the ex-husband of the victim and arrested him. The authorities took the suspect to the Police Inspectorate, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to family, the perpetrator has long been angry with his ex, saying that they divorced and she found a new man, he will kill.

After firing a gun, he fled his sister’s home in Kandal’s Kien Svay district.

A man suspected of having a relationship with the victim claimed that before the accident at 8:10 pm on 06 April 2020, he was driving the woman and her children of the victim with some belongings out of the house. Four shots were fired at the car.