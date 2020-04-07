PHNOM PENH: On April 7, Ministry of Health announced a new case of Covid-19. The diagnosed patient is a 27-year-old woman from Vietnam, who is now in Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital. She arrived in Cambodia on March 10, and had been staying in Bavet.

At the same time, the ministry also announced that five more people have recovered from the virus.

Cambodia has found a total of 115 cases of Covid-19, of whom 58 have recovered, and 57 are still hospitalized. No deaths have been recorded.