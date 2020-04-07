Environment FEATURED Health Latest 

Man Dies From Snake Bite

Banteay Meanchey: A man was found dead in a forest after he was bitten by a snake on April 6, 2020. The body was discovered on the morning of April 7 near Sre Leng village, Kok Romeat commune, Thmor Puok district, Banteay Meanchey province.

The victim, named Nai, was a 27-year-old man living in the commune. After residents found the body, they called the police, who concluded that he had died from a venomous snake bite.

WARNING: Pictures of scene in SOURCE

Banteay Meanchey is province that records many snake bites. Over 300 were recorded between January-November 2019, according to a report from last year.

