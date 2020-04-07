Agriculture Environment FEATURED Latest 

19 Year Old Killed By Lightning

Pailin: At 17:35 on April 6, 2020, in Ou Andong commune, Sala Krao district, Pailin province, a lightning strike resulted in the death of a young woman.

The victim, Phuong Chaly, a 19-year-old female resident from Bavel district, Battambang province, was hired to grow cassava.

Before the accident, the victim came to work in a cassava plantation, when it started to rain. Sadly she was then suddenly struck by lightning and killed instantly.

The body is being taken for a funeral in her hometown. POST NEWS

