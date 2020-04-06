Siem Reap: Two Korean men were arrested at 8:40 am April 4, 2020 at DeHonara Guesthouse, Svay Dong Village, Siem Reap.

Colonel Thal Duch, deputy commander of the Siem Reap Gendarmerie, said that on the evening of April 3, 2020, the two suspects rented a white TOYOTA for $ 100 to travel from Siem Reap to Phnom Penh.

On the way, the suspects hijacked the car and drove back to Siem Reap, arriving at 6:30 am, April 4, 2020. The driver managed to escape and the suspects drove away.



He said that after receiving information Police in Siem Reap province conducted a search, arresting the suspects and finding the the car. The two suspects – KANG BONGYEOK and PARK HYUNCHEOL, both aged 37, will be sent to Siem Reap Provincial Court for legal action, charged with theft with aggravated assault. RASMEI