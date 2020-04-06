Crime FEATURED Latest 

Jealous Husband Sets Fire To Wife

cne16 Views 0 Comments , ,

Siem Reap: Banteay Srei military police detained a military officer who set his adulterous wife on fire with petrol.

The suspect, Ta Kong, 45 years old, is a military officer in the air defense unit of Intervention Unit No. 2. His wife Chea Savy is 37.

Before the incident, the husband found out that his wife had been in a relationship with another man. He attacked while she was sleeping in a hammock, causing serious injuries and then set her on fire. The victim was taken to the hospital, but her injuries were too severe (*it appears she died).

After the incident, Banteay Srei military police forces arrested the suspect and will send him to Siem Reap Provincial Court for legal action. KBN

You May Also Like

Angkor Otter Update

cne0

2019 Trade Deficit At 30%

cne0

Chinese Man Drives Dead Body To Pagoda

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *