Siem Reap: Banteay Srei military police detained a military officer who set his adulterous wife on fire with petrol.

The suspect, Ta Kong, 45 years old, is a military officer in the air defense unit of Intervention Unit No. 2. His wife Chea Savy is 37.

Before the incident, the husband found out that his wife had been in a relationship with another man. He attacked while she was sleeping in a hammock, causing serious injuries and then set her on fire. The victim was taken to the hospital, but her injuries were too severe (*it appears she died).

After the incident, Banteay Srei military police forces arrested the suspect and will send him to Siem Reap Provincial Court for legal action. KBN