FEATURED Health Latest Tourism 

Chinese COVID-19 Case On Cambodian Flight

cne36 Views 0 Comments , ,

According to a report from the Guangzhou Health and Welfare Commission of China, a Chinese man doing business in Cambodia was diagnosed with COVID-19 after landing on flight LQ908 from Cambodia on April 3.

The notice of Guangzhou Health and Health Commission is as follows:

It is understood that flight LQ908 is a flight from Sihanoukville-Phnom Penh-Guangzhou, but the information released so far is not clear which city the man departed from.

Yesterday, the Sichuan Provincial Health Commission also notified a case of a confirmed diagnosis of a British student who returned to China via a Cambodian flight.

A total of 21 people have been diagnosed with the virus on flights from Cambodia. Among them, 12 people had been staying in Cambodia, and 9 people were on flights that transited through the country.

Cambodia reported no cases of Covid-19 for third day running.

The Kingdom has confirmed 114 cases in total with 53 making full recoveries and no deaths recorded.

You May Also Like

Polish Man Dies In Kampot Province

cne1

12 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed

cne0

Man Sets Himself On Fire Near Koh Pich

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *