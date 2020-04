Sihanoukville: A Korean man was arrested on April at 11:30 in a Sangkat 3 casino.

KIM KEY HYUN, 55, was arrested on warrant No 801MH / 019, dated 12 July 2109.

He was wanted for violating the laws of the Republic of Korea National sports sector (*gambling) from 29.07.2015 to 03.11.2016 in Korea.

The accused was taken to the Office of the Criminal Investigation Bureau for a criminal case to be sent to the provincial court. KPSBN