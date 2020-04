Phnom Penh: Forces of the Anti-Narcotics Department on April 2 raided a property at 22:30 in Boeng Keng Kang II Commune.

A 37 year old male was found with methamphetamine (ICE) weighing about half a kilo.

The following day at 9:30, forces raided another property on Street 251, Toul Kork District, and detained another male aged 37 with more methamphetamine weighing 16 kg.

The operations netted drugs with a total weight of 16.48 kilograms.

Anti-Drug Dept