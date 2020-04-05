Mondulkiri: 12 people were injured after a passenger bus plunged off the road while traveling towards Ratanakiri province. The report reports that the Virak Buntham bus crashed in the afternoon on 5 April, 2020.

Authorities said that when they were about 3km from Sen Monorom, when the bus left the road and rolled down an embankment.

Authorities said that after examining the location and inquiring about details, the crash was caused by the driver speeding. After the crash, the driver escaped, leaving the injured, and authorities called ambulances to take them to the hospital. AREY