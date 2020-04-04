Phnom Penh: Two men have died after chasing a duck into a sewer pipe. The incident occurred in Phnom Penh’s Sen Sok district on the afternoon of April 4, 2020.

The men were sitting in a field in Kraing Thnong commune, Sen Sok district, Phnom Penh, on their lunch break from a construction site. One saw some ducks go into the sewer and chased after them. The man caught five ducks and continued to search for more, but disappeared. Another man, a construction worker, went in after to find him, but also went missing.

The two were missing until around 6 pm, when diggers were used to search for them and they were found dead inside. According to the report, the drainage was about 100 meters long and there was not much ventilation, so is believed they suffocated.

Their identities have not been released, pending an autopsy. AREY