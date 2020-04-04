Crime Fake News FEATURED Latest 

Man Arrested For Selling COVID-19 Charms

Phnom Penh: A “magic” man named Ouk Sovannarath/ Sokundara was arrested on charges of allegedly selling necklaces that falsely claimed to protect wearers against COVID-19 (*100% guaranteed).


On Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 15:50, police in Toul Kork arrested Mr. Ouk , 40, a publisher of online newspaper.

Police said he was taken to the Toul Kork Police Inspectorate for questioning and he confessed that he had given false information on a Facebook account “Silver Turtle”.

Having admitted his mistake, the authorities made him sign contracts, and make a video of a public apology, and he promised to permanently stop the business and dismantle the brand. NKD

