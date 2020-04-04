Phnom Penh: A Korean national was found dead by staff at 7:20 pm on April 3, 2020. KUNCHEUL HONG 38, had hanged himself in a guesthouse on street 178, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

According the guesthouse manager, the Korean checked in on March 30, at 10:40 am. On April 3, a cleaner, went to the victim’s room, but encountering a bad smell, reported to the manager.

The manager broke the lock on the bathroom door and found the body inside. A suicide note was found written in English and Korean.

Authorities were alerted and went to the scene.

Police coroner Norng Sovannaroth concluded that the victim had committed suicide by hanging.

The body was taken to Tuek Thla pagoda.