Phnom Penh: A foreigner has been arrested in connection with intentional violence, after a Cambodian woman was suffered head injuries in an attack in Phsar Thmei 3, Khan Daun Penh on April 2, 2020.

Police say the suspect, MOSTAEA ADNAMOHAMAD PELTAGE, is a 30-year-old ‘Sudanese’ (*?) male, and the victim is a 36-year-old Cambodian-Muslim woman who runs a restaurant on St. 133.

Police said that on April 2, 2020 at 10 pm, the victim was drinking in a rented house on Street 154, and the suspect, who was in a relationship with her, left his apartment to find her.

When he arrived (drunk) at the scene, he used a hammer to smash the wall of the house and then hit the victim.

She suffered injuries to her head and right arm and was taken to Calmette Hospital.

The suspect was taken to the Psar Thmei 3 police office for legal action.