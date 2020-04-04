Kompong Speu (primary information): A man was found dead a pool of blood after he was stabbed and his car hijacked next to the Kompong Speu Flyover, on National Road 4 in Chbar Mon town, at 10:30 pm April 3, 2020.

According to the Kompong Speu Provincial Police, the victim was a 50 year Cambodian man. They are currently hunting for the suspects. Rasmei

According to friends of the deceased, named មឺុន ចេក, and also known as Nath, he picked up two Chinese male passengers in Sihanoukville in the late afternoon and agreed to drive them to Phnom Penh. Friends spoke to him on the telephone at 9.30 pm, and there appeared to be no problems.

Updates to follow.

UPDATE: It has now been confirmed that the victim was a ‘PM’ police officer. Along with the car, his wallet and regulation pistol were also taken.