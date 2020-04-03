The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has release a notification on the situation for foreign tourists who have been unable to leave the country because of the COVID-19 crisis, according to local media.

“Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, some foreign tourists who arrived in Cambodia after 1 January 2020, have not been able to return to their countries as there is no availability of flights.” the letter, which was reportedly distributed to foreign consulates and embassies in the kingdom.

The ministry said the government of Cambodia will grant automatic extension of tourist visa (Visa Tourist) to those foreign travellers and exempt them from the overstay fines until they are “able to depart Cambodia”. KT

Updates with more details to follow.