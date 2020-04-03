The Ministry of Health on Monday issued a statement confirming four new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases to 114, with 35 people making full recoveries..

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that its team is in the process of investigating new cases and will continue to inform residents if there are any newcases.

The four people including 67-year-old French man and a 67-year-old French woman who were among a group of 30 French tourists in Sihanoukville, along with a 59-year-old French woman. A 40-year old- Malaysian in engaged in religious work in Kampong Cham was connected to 7 others previously diagnosed with the infection.