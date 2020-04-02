Phnom Penh: A Toyota Prius smashed into a central divider at 11:30 pm on April 1, 2020, along Monivong Blvd/corner of Street 182, near Orussey Market.

Witnesses at the scene said that prior to the incident, an unidentified male driver in a silver Prius was driving along St. 182 in a westbound direction at speed.

After crashing into the yellow and black concrete, the driver got out the car and vanished into the night.

After the incident, local authorities visited the site and took the Toyota to the Phnom Penh Municipal Road Traffic Office in order to find the owner to deal with the legal process. POST NEWS